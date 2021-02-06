Detectives Release Photos of Suspect Wanted for Inappropriately Touching 15-Year-Old

Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for inappropriately touching a 15-year-old female in an apartment building in Largo.

On February 1, 2021, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Largo Center Drive. The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect followed the victim down a hallway and inappropriately touched her before fleeing. The victim and suspect do not know each other.

The suspect wore a red plaid face mask, black Adidas jacket, black plants and a backpack with a unique design.

Detectives will begin the canvass this afternoon at 4:30 pm. They’ll focus their efforts in the 500 block of Largo Center Drive.

At this time, there are no similar crimes reported in that area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the CID Sexual Assault Unit at (301) 772-4908. Callers can remain anonymous by calling CRIME SOLVERS at

1-866-411-TIPS. You may also text “PGPD plus your tips” to CRIMES (274537) on your cell phone or go www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

