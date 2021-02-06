Prince George’s County Police Charge Business Owner Who Threatened Employees With Rifle at Landover Business

The Regional Investigation Division today arrested and charged a business owner who threatened employees with a rifle this morning at a Landover business. The suspect is 60-year-old Mickey Oudit of the 2300 block of Parkside Drive in Bowie

Based on the preliminary investigation, Oudit threatened employees at approximately 8:00 am at Cosmos Air Purification Environmental Systems in the 3600 block of Pennsy Drive.

No injuries reported.

Detectives continue to conduct interviews and collect evidence in this case. The motive remains under investigation. A portion of the incident was recorded on a cell phone.

Oudit is charged with one count of first degree assault and one count of threats of mass violence.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0005405.

