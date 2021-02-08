VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Lexington Park Elementary School and Find Trailer on Fire

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 7:26 p.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Lexington Park Elementary School located at 46763 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the commercial fire alarm.

Engine 32 responded with four volunteers and arrived on the scene to find active alarms going off within the main school building and after further investigation, firefighters found smoke showing from a one story trailer to the rear of the Elementary school.

A structure fire assignment was then dispatched which brought over 25 firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Valley Lee to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in under 25 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, SMECO, and Representatives from the Board of Education responded to the scene to assist firefighters.

The fire is under investigation.

Some photos and parts of video are courtesy of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.