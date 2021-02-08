Operator Ejected from Vehicle After Single Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 9:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Willows Road and Green Tree Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one possibly ejected.

Witnesses on the scene reported the operator of the vehicle was ejected out of the passenger side window and was found laying unconscious in the snow and mud.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a white Chevrolet Impala off the roadway with the single occupant/operator conscious and walking.

Emergency medical services transported the patient to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Medics from the Maryland State Police Aviation Division (Trooper 7) were requested to meet the ambulance enroute to the hospital due to all medevac helicopters being down due to the weather.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

