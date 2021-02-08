Calvert County Sheriff, Mike Evans Announces he Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2022

This year marks my 18th year as your Sheriff. After thoughtful consideration, I believe it is time to pass the torch at the end of my term in November 2022. I will be forever grateful to the citizens of Calvert for your steadfast support over the past five elections. It has been my pleasure serving our community and I thank you for assisting me in keeping Calvert a safe place we all enjoy calling home. Until November 2022, know that I am unwavering in my commitment to serving as your Sheriff.

Sheriff, Mike Evans