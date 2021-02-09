Firefighters Respond to Garage Fire in Dameron During Snowstorm, Cause of Fire Under Investigation

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, NAS Webster Field, and Valley Lee responded to the residence next to 18127 Trossbach Road in Dameron, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximately 30 x 30 garage with fire showing from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters worked aggressively and gained control of the fire within 10 minutes, with all units returning to service in approximately one hour.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Sign up to volunteer today!

