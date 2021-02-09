Firefighters Respond to Explosion and Fire at Charlotte Hall Metal and Scrap in Charlotte Hall

On Monday, February 8, 2021, at approximately 11:35 p.m., firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the Charlotte Hall Metal and Scrap located at 37339 Carpenter Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported explosion and possibly structure fire.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units a 911 caller heard a loud explosion and then saw flames from the location.

49 volunteer firefighters responded with crews from Charles County and Mechanicsville arriving on the scene to find multiple vehicles and a large RV on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, however, they did not respond, and the fire is not under investigation at this time.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


