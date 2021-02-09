St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect Pictured in California Theft

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:38 pm, the suspect entered the Target store in California and proceeded to stuff women’s clothing down her pants.

She then walked past all points of sale and left the store without paying for the clothing. The suspect was last seen leaving in a Navy blue Toyota Camry with tinted windows and “Stay Humble” stenciled on the front windshield.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Bianca Salas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78160 or email bianca.salas@stmarysmd.com. Case # 5970-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

