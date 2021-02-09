Planting the Seeds of Hope Campaign Exceeds Fundraising Goal, Raises Half a Million for Behavioral Health Services in Southern Maryland

The CalvertHealth Foundation is excited to announce the successful completion of the Planting Seeds of Hope Campaign. With a goal to raise $250,000 toward the much-needed behavioral health renovation and expansion project at CalvertHealth Medical Center, 150 supporters and an anonymous matching donation of $250,000 helped raise $506,470 to serve the mental health needs of our community.

Recognizing the growing need of mental health services for the community, the renovation of the Frank Miller Howes, MD Behavioral Health Unit at CalvertHealth Medical Center will be complete in spring of 2021. Once opened, the $5.2 million project will allow for expanded inpatient admission criteria for mental health patients in crisis. The new unit will showcase separate, secure therapeutic environments for adults and adolescents allowing CalvertHealth to accommodate more patients and tailor treatment needs specific to age groups.

Claude and Jo Anne Dickinson, Presenting Sponsors for Planting the Seeds of Hope campaign, said, “Mental health issues challenge many families, so we are grateful to CalvertHealth for recognizing the need and responding by renovating and enlarging the behavioral health unit at the hospital. We know the difference quality healthcare can make and appreciate the opportunity to support such an important project for our community.”



The Planting the Seeds of Hope Campaign was born out of necessity when hosting an in-person event wouldn’t have been possible. Mickie Frazer, co-chair of this year’s gala and former Board Trustee said, “The CalvertHealth Foundation has been dedicated to raising funds for our local, community hospital for 32 years. And, while 2020 has certainly been different, neither the needs of the hospital nor the passion of our committee has wavered.” During these unprecedented times when COVID restrictions have taken a toll on everyone’s mental health, the Behavioral Health Renovation was needed more than ever.

Co-Chair Cindy Hargrove decided to chair the fundraising effort because suicide has personally affected her family. “This is something close to my heart, and my hope is that no one has to experience what our family has been through.” She continued, “I wanted our community to come together to try to help people that need help.” And, that they did.

The community response was overwhelming with an outpouring of support more than doubling the original fundraising goal. Foundation Board Trustee Brian Martin said, “It has been a challenging year for everyone and it could have easily been a year without hope; but, once again, our community’s resilience has proven that together we are committed to ensuring exceptional, state-of-the-art mental health resources are available right here in our community.” He continued, “Nowhere else in Southern Maryland will you find accessibility for our youth except right here at CalvertHealth.”

The CalvertHealth Foundation would like to thank everyone for contributing to the campaign and recognizes its top supporters: Mr. Claude and Mrs. Jo Anne Dickinson; Associates in Radiation Medicine; Mr. Steven and Mrs. Sunny Keithley; M&T Bank; Mr. Mike & Mrs. Deborah Cox, Pathway Investment Group; Doldon W. Moore and Associates, LLC; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Rice III; Mr. Dean and Mrs. Pam Teague; Mr. David and Mrs. Sally Showalter; Exelon Generation; Mr. Michael and Mrs. Stacey Stansbury; Mr. Linden and Mrs. Judith Welch; Dr. Loyd and Mrs. Terri Wolfley; Alteon Health; Adfinitas Health; Mr. Mike Busada and Mrs. Cindy Hargrove; RJH Chesapeake, Inc. and Mr. Frank and Mrs. Linda Smith.

