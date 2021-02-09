10 Things We Just Love in Leonardtown This Valentine’s Day Weekend, Celebrate with Live, or Virtual Events

Whether you’re looking for that perfect gift for that someone special or trying to find something romantic, family-friendly or a little out of the ordinary to do this Valentine’s Day Weekend, Leonardtown, Maryland has everything you need to celebrate those special people in your lives with a delicious array of specialty gifts and treats to choose from and an exciting variety of activities and events taking place both virtually or throughout Town all weekend.

How about wining and dining and creating a little art with that special someone, gathering a group of friends for a creative evening at a group workshop, or taking in a virtual concert in the comfort of your own home.

No matter how you want to celebrate this special holiday weekend, you’re sure to find the perfect way here in Leonardtown. Here is a look at 10 Things We Just Love in Leonardtown this Valentine’s Day Weekend (Friday, February 12th – Sunday, February 14th).