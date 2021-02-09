Kathleen M. “Kathy” Wolf, 61, of Lusby, MD passed away on February 4, 2021 at her residence. Born in October 1959 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the eldest daughter of the late Michael MacKenzie and Jean E. (Stayton) MacKenzie.

Kathy graduated from Patchogue Medford High School in 1977. She served in the U.S. Navy from 1978 until 1982. During her enlistment, Kathy was stationed in Orlando, FL and Norfolk, VA. She moved to Calvert County from St. Mary’s County in 1989. Kathy was employed as a Budget Financial Manager for the U.S. Department of Defense for thirteen years. Anyone who met her knew she was a genuine and fun-loving person. She enjoyed going to the movies with her husband and attending Broadway shows. She was passionate about traveling, spending time with family, and shopping for her grandkids. She will be greatly missed.

Kathy, a loving wife, mother, and doting grandmother, is survived by her husband, Steven M. Wolf whom she married in February 1980 in Norfolk, VA; her children, Christina J. Goodwin (James) of Odenton, MD, Christopher M. Wolf of MD, and Cynthia M. Pedersen (Tyler) of Baltimore, MD; three grandchildren; and her siblings, Paula Bayley of NC, Michael P. MacKenzie of Long Island, NY, and Susan MacKenzie of Long Island, NY. She was preceded in death by her sister, Michele MacKenzie.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Funeral Service will be conducted by Father Ken Gill on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Rausch Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Wolf, James Goodwin, Tyler Pedersen, Michael MacKenzie, Jr., Brian MacKenzie, and Christopher Kenul.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.