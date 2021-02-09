Virginia “Ginger” Joan Winslow Hammer was released from her body at home on January 20, 2021. She lived a life filled with family, friends, and music. She wanted to be remembered as a giver, and anyone who knew her saw how kind she was and how she helped anyone who asked.

She was surrounded by the love of a husband of 37 years, Paul Hammer; 2 daughters, Connie and Karly; 2 grandchildren, Hollow and Lorelai Finch; her parents, George and Joan Winslow; and 7 siblings, Patricia Moreland, Bill Winslow, Phillip Winslow, Kathy Winslow, Anita “”Peanut”” Winslow, Robert Winslow, and David Winslow.