George Conley Parks, 86, a lifelong resident of Lothian passed away February 4, 2021. He was born July 30, 1934 to Maurice Sr. and Dorothy (Rogers) Parks. George was raised in Lothian and graduated from Southern High School in 1952. He married Dorothy Leatherbury in 1956 and they lived in Lothian on the family farm. George was a lifelong farmer, primarily raising tobacco, corn, and beans. He was a member of the Southern Maryland Beagle Club and the Maryland Farming Bureau. George loved playing baseball and spending time with his family and friends.

George is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Dorothy L. Parks, children Terri Dalrymple and husband Joseph, Jeffrey Parks and wife Roxanne, and Gregory Parks and fiancé JC, all of Lothian, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a brother James Parks. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Dorothy Parks, brothers Maurice Parks, Jr. and Glennis Parks, and sister Audrey Wayson.