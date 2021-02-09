Alexander (Andy) Hamilton Hall of Lusby, Maryland passed away February 3, 2021. Andy was born November 24, 1941 to the late Leander Wesley Hall and Dennie Dixie (Sturdivant) Hall in West Virginia. He was preceded in death by sisters Myrtle Hance and Bertie Mae Hagelin as well as brothers Thomas Hall, Emmett Hall, Bobby Joe Hall, Coy Hall, Larry Hall, and Michael Hall. He is survived by sisters Faye Bowen and Barbara Etzel as well as brother Bradford Hall. Andy also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Andy graduated from Calvert High School in 1959. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 1960s before ultimately beginning a long and distinguished career with Calvert County Public Schools. Andy was a quick-witted, fiercely independent, do anything fellow. He had an innate ability as a storyteller and could captivate an audience of one or many more. His stories and charismatic actions were the life of many gatherings. He was a devoted family man who cared and provided for his beloved mother and served as a father figure to his younger siblings.

Andy had a true passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter for most of his life. His fabled hunting grounds encompassed the area of St. Leonard Creek. He was particularly fond of mountains and enjoyed hiking at any opportunity into his late 70s. Some of his favorite areas included New River Gorge in West Virginia and the Grand Canyon in Arizona. The Grand Teton Mountains in Wyoming were what he found most awe inspiring. He marveled at the beauty of the rigid, snow capped peaks.

Andy, you were loved by many and we will always revel in the fantastic memories!