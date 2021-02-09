Henry Bruce Bolt, 67, of Chesapeake Beach passed away January 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born December 22, 1953 in Anderson, SC to Waymon Douglas and Evelyn (Dunn) Bolt. Growing up Bruce lived all over the world his father was in the military. He settled in Maryland in 1969 and graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1971. Following high school, he attended Clemson University before beginning his career with Prince George’s County Department of Assessments and Taxation in 1973. Eventually the counties became part of the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and Bruce went on to have a successful 45-year career. Bruce was a past president of the Maryland Association of Assessing Officers, the Northeast Regional Association of Assessing Officers, and the Maryland Representative of the International Association of Assessing Officers. Bruce was very involved in Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master of Troop 422. He was also a past commissioner of the Boy Scouts of Southern Maryland, a Vigil Honor Member, and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed swimming, golfing and coin and stamp collecting.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife Patricia “Patti” Bolt of Chesapeake Beach, children Jonathan Bolt (Katie) of Huntingtown and Katelyn Bolt (Wes) of Richmond, KY, grandchildren Anthony and Anderson Bolt, brothers Doug and Steve Bolt of South Carolina, and 4 grand puppies.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce’s family requests that anyone who is capable of donating blood to please do so. Those who cannot, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross.