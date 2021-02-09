Jordan Andrew Topolski, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 4, 2021.

He was born on November 26, 1991 in Leonardtown, MD to Mark Edward Topolski and Amy Lynn Reeger Topolski.

Jordan is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He attended Chopticon High School and was employed for over three years as a maintenance technician in property management until COVID caused him to be laid off. He was a competitive and skilled goalie for ice hockey and roller hockey since he was nine years old. He played for several rec leagues, various travel teams including, Bowie Travel and Navy Youth Travel, Leonardtown High School and most recently on men’s recreational leagues. He was an avid Washington Capitals fan and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He was a big fan of Brayden Holtby. He enjoyed studying history, whether it was reading books, watching documentaries on the history channel or other historical movies. He was a trivia wiz, and prided himself on having “a lot of useless knowledge.” He enjoyed fishing for catfish with his friend Tyler. He also enjoyed family vacations and reunions to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Jordan loved his family, especially his sister Macie.

In addition to his parents, Jordan is also survived by his sister, Macie Topolski, his grandparents, Robert and Mary Reeger; his aunts and uncles: Sheila Rishel (Jim), Steve Topolski (Jeannette), Joseph Topolski, Jeff Topolski, Mike Topolski, Kathleen Stone (Jim), Steve Topolski (Teri), Marta Topolski, Rhonda Kocevar (Sam), Robert Reeger (Joann), Ronald Reeger (Deb), Marie Hebert (Rick), and Randal Reeger (Marylee); and cousins, extended family and friends. .

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Chris Jubinski, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 8, 37497 Zach Fowler Road, Chaptico, MD 20621.

