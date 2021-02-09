AK1 Harry Earl Justice, USN (Ret.), 85, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on February 2, 2021 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD.

He was born on October 17, 1935 Penns Grove, NJ to the late Earl Justice and Edith Keen Justice.

Harry served in the United States Navy from 1957 until retirement in 1976 as AK1. He was employed as a Supply Clerk for a Government Contractor. Harry spent his summers with his mother and they celebrated Christmas together every year in August. He loved shopping for …. and watching NASCAR races and often went to Charlotte, NC to watch live. Family was the most important to him and he cherished spending time with them as well as his King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named….. He had a special relationship with both of his children and was honored to be the best man at his son’s wedding.

He is survived by his children, Deborah Leah Justice of Hollywood, MD and John Davidson ”David” Justice, Jr. (Susan) of Hollywood, MD; 5 grandchildren, Shannon Sanchez, Stephanie Spicer, Shawn Justice, John Davidson Justice, Jr., and Jeffrey Allen Justice, 7 great grandchildren, Jasmine, Angel, Demarco, Elizabeth, Ava, Karma, and Trintin, and 1 great-great child, April. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Sharptown UM Church Cemetery, Pilesgrove, NJ.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.