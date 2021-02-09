William “Billy” Eben Woods, Jr., 48, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, MD after a brief illness. He was born on June 23, 1972 in LaPlata, Maryland to William Eben Woods, Sr. and Joan (Dyer) Woods.

Billy married his beautiful bride, Michelle Woods, on September 5, 1992 and they spent 28 years together growing in marriage and love. They were blessed with two (2) wonderful and kind children, Zachary and Christina.

A dedicated husband and father, Billy supported his family over the years as a truck driver, general contractor and his final love, as a farmer. He appreciated a hard day’s work and a good night’s sleep. His dedication to the land he cultivated and livestock he tended showed his deep love of the great outdoors. Billy enjoyed the clucking of the chickens and crow of the rooster. It takes a strong work ethic and unwavering devotion to be a farmer and Billy encompassed these admirable attributes. He was a wonderful man who loved God, his family and friends with his whole heart.

During his many years in construction as a general contractor Billy believed that you should always do your best work and the words “it’s good enough” never crossed his lips. He took pride in the projects he completed on the homes of his friends, family and clients.

Billy had a deep belief in the Lord and a strong tie to his Christian church family. He felt deeply for everyone he met. This deep belief in the Lord could be seen in all he did with the attention to detail he placed on anything he put his hands to work on.

If you knew him as Billy, Dad, brother or friend you were honored to know this amazing man. His laugh will ring in the wind, his smile will shine down upon you and his love will surround you daily. He will live on in your lives through the wonderful and priceless memories you made with him. He will be missed far and wide by those who knew him well and those who only knew him a little.

In addition to his beloved wife, Michelle, he is survived by his children: Zachary Edward Woods of Mechanicsville, MD and Christina Sharon Woods of Lusby, MD; mother, Joan Woods, of Mechanicsville, MD; and mother-in-law, Sharon Williams of Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by his sister, Kimberly Hobbs (Stewart) of Westminster, MD and in-laws, Michael Williams (Rebecca) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ricky Eastburn (Patty) of LaPlata, MD and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Billy is preceded in death by his father, William Eben Woods, Sr. and father-in-law Michael Williams Sr.

Family will receive friends for Billy’s Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service celebrated by Pastor James Wickham at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Community Church, 39371 Harpers Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy’s name to Living Word Community Church, 39371 Harpers Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Billy’s preference would have been to support a food drive run by a group of individuals in Charles County. You can drop a food donation to my office or DeHanas Real Estate 1218 Smallwood Dr W, Waldorf, MD 20603. This not an organized charity but just a group of people. All funds given to them are used to purchase food. You can write a check to Interstate Title (my company), if you want, and mail it to my office in Charlotte Hall or you can mail a check to the DeHanas office. Their phone number is 301-870-1717. Billy always felt that in this great county NO ONE should go hungry. This thought always disgusted him. You will not be able to get a tax receipt for this donation as they are just folks filling a need within our community. We have always felt a donation from the heart did not need a tax receipt.

