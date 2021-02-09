Veronica Alfreda “Freda” Bullock, 63, of Lexington Park, MD earned her angel wings after a courageous battle with cancer on February 4, 2021. She was born on September 7, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Alfred Kelley and Agnes Delores Smart of Hollywood, MD. She was a devoted sister to Bruce Kelley.

An educated woman, she worked as a Contract Officer for US Merit Systems Protections Board. She was a dedicated employee for over thirty-eight (38) years. During her time, she shared many of life’s milestones with coworkers and memories of her inherent joy will bring them peace at this time.

Freda was a wonderful woman, but her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother. The love and guidance she gave to her son, Booker made him into an honorable man that she respected. She loved seeing her son, become a father himself and being with her grandchildren brought her great joy.

Style, class and the life of the party, all describe the bright light that was Freda. She had an extensive and enviable clothing and shoe collection that she happily added to every chance she got. When ‘momma’ called, Freda was always ready to get in the car for a shopping excursion. They were practically inseparable when it came to going out on the town. She enjoyed going to the movies, dances, car shows and softball games. She looked forward to the spring and summer so she could go crabbing or sit in the bleachers during a ball game. She was the best cook and her homemade macaroni and cheese was a family favorite.

Whether you knew her as Veronica, Moms, Grandma V, Alfreda, sister, cuz or friend, you knew a wonderful woman. A shining light has been extinguished but if you look up into the night sky she will be the brightest showing you she will continue lighting up the sky for you.

Freda is survived by her son Booker Terrance Bullock, daughter in-law Euniqua Bullock, two granddaughters; Keziah Bullock & Kalahni Bullock, mother Agnes D. Kelley, brother Bruce Kelley, sister in-law Francis “Tina” Kelley, Three Nephews; Justin D. Oliver (Wife Tiara), Julian D. Oliver and Maurice D. Kelley and one great niece Jordyn D. Oliver.

Freda was proceeded in death by her father James Alfred Kelley and husband Booker T. “Tee” Bullock

The family will receive friends for Veronica’s Visitation on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22381 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. also at Immaculate Heart of Mary and officiated by Deacon Juan Ortiz. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.