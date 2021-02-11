VIDEO: Hit and Run Driver Flown to Area Trauma Center After Causing Two Motor Vehicle Collisions in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Toyota of Southern Maryland located at 22500 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject possibly trapped.

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded with Rescue Squad 3 staffed with four personnel and arrived on the scene to find one red sedan in the roadway in front of the Toyota Dealership with two occupants in the vehicle with one trapped.

While Rescue Engine 92 with 6 personnel was responding to assist Squad 3, Safety 9 arrived on the scene of a second motor vehicle collision in the area of Epic Drive and Three Notch Road. A short time after crews arrived on the scene they requested police to expedite their response due to the operators erratic behavior. Soon after the request, firefighters reported the operator of the vehicle fell to the ground and became unconscious. A helicopter was then requested for the adult male patient.

One patient was extricated from the sedan in under 10 minutes. Both occupants in the sedan signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator of the SUV was transported by ambulance to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 2 then landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center. Trooper 7’s medical crew provided assistance to the patient and ambulance crew before flight.

Witnesses reported the green SUV struck the rear of the red sedan before fleeing the scene. The SUV then struck a tree in front of the New Life Custom Builders approximately half a mile away from the first collision.

Police are investigating the collisions.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

