Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Prince George’s County, One 17-Year-Old Killed, One 17-Year-Old Transported to Trauma Center

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in which one person was killed and another was injured late Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at approximately 10:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of southbound U.S. Route 1 and Ritz Way in Beltsville, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 1 when the vehicle for unknown reasons traveled off the right shoulder and struck a telephone pole and billboard support pole before coming to rest.

The driver of the Honda, Lester Omar Perez-Solis, 17, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. The passenger in the car, a 17-year-old male, was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash, according to investigators. Southbound Route 1 was temporarily closed following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.