15-Year-Old and 17-Year-Old Identified by Detectives As Waldorf Armed Robbery Suspects, Both Suspects in Custody

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a cell phone store that occurred last month.

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 5:55 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf and began stealing numerous items. They threatened employees with a knife and implied they had a firearm.

Through an intensive investigation with law enforcement partners throughout the region, detectives identified the suspects and determined they were involved in a series of armed robberies throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Keyshawn Harrison, 19, of Baltimore, who was subsequently located and arrested on February 8, 2021, in Baltimore where he is currently being held at a detention facility on unrelated charges.

Detectives also identified a 15-year-old suspect who was located on January 15, 2021, in Pennsylvania during an armed robbery. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility on an unrelated charge.

Both suspects will be charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, and other related charges for the robbery that occurred in Charles County.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.