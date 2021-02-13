Ice Storm Warning Issued for St. Mary’s County, Residents Urged to Prepare

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for St. Mary’s County from 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Significant icing from freezing rain is predicted. Total sleet accumulations of less than 1 inch and ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half of an inch are possible. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched road crews to assess and treat roads throughout the county.

The Department of Emergency Services reminds residents to make plans now to deal with the possible effects of the storm and follow weather forecasts over the next several days to learn more about the possible path of the Ice Storm. Preparation activities include:

Prepare for possible power outages potentially lasting several hours or even several days.

If the power goes out, make sure you have extra blankets and appropriate clothing to deal with cooler temperatures.

If using a generator, make sure it is not in a basement or garage; and is located a safe distance from doors, windows or ventilation systems. Please go to the SMECO website, https://www.smeco.coop/ for safety information.

Make sure cell phones and other electronic devices are fully charged.

Make sure you have a disaster supply kit with water, non-perishable food, a change of clothes, extra medications and any special items you might need for infants, children and pets.

Have a battery-operated or crank-powered radio available to follow news and weather reports if the power goes out.

If you lose power, practice safe food handling. For safe food handling information, go to the St. Mary’s County Health Department website for information, smchd.org.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations and services during this storm, please call 301-475-4911.