UPDATE: Detectives Arrest and Charge 24-Year-Old Rockville Man with Shooting and Killing Security Guard During Carjacking

UPDATE – 2/25/2021: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and arrested the suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a security guard in the town of Riverdale Park.

The suspect is 24-year-old Desmond Mbah of the 11000 block of Blanding Court in Bowie. He’s charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Riyadh Al Janabi of Rockville.

On February 11, 2021, at approximately 8:10 pm, officers with Riverdale Park Police and the PGPD responded to the report of a carjacking and shooting in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue. The victim was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. The victim was working as a security guard at the complex when he was shot. His car was also stolen.

Through various investigative techniques, the suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a carjacking. The stolen car has been recovered.

Mbah is charged with first and second degree murder, carjacking and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status. He has confessed to the fatal shooting.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the town of Riverdale Park.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0006765.



