Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, February 14, 2021, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Yowaiski Mill Road and West Lakeland Drive in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one vehicle overturned with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 15 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

