The Leonardtown Barrack is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the people in the pictures in reference to a theft from Ulta Beauty Store, California on Friday, February 12, 2021, around 11:00 a.m.

They were last seen fleeing the area in a grey Cadillac sedan.

If you can identify any of these people pictured, or have information related to the crime, please contact TFC M. Johnson at (301) 475-8955 and refer to case #20-MSP-005755. You can remain anonymous!