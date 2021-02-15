St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served for month of January 2021

Criminal Summons Served – January 2021

01/01/21- Makala Ann Quade, age 19 of California- Theft by Dep. Walker# 366. CASE# 71460-20

01/02/21- Conrad Leland Young Jr., age 32 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Shelko# 326. CASE# 69120-20

01/02/21- Nathon Javon Allen, age 19 of Lexington Park- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of Firearm Under Age, and Attempt to Elude Police/Fleeing by Dep. Fenwick# 338. CASE# 0198-21

01/03/21- Melissa Pauline Karimi, age 34 of Leonardtown- Theft and Theft Scheme by DFC. Shelko# 326. CASE# 407-21

01/03/21- Cheyenne Lee Thompson, age 21 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 72840-21

01/03/21- Floyd Jack Rosenbaum, age 43 of Avenue- Theft by Dep. Glenn# 387. CASE# 78908-20

01/04/21- Dustin Lee Carter, age 36 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Roszell# 296. CASE# 77174-20

01/04/21- Jovan Denise Fenwick, age 27 of Lexington Park- Theft, Malicious Destruction of Property and Disorderly Conduct by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 77521-20

01/06/21- Dillon Cole Heiston, age 27 of Leonardtown- Trespassing by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 00748-21

01/07/21- Cody Douglas Case, age 36 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Beyer# 319. CASE# 72152-20

01/07/21- Lisa Christine Bryant, age 57 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Glenn# 387. CASE# 234-21

01/07/21- James Woodrow Potter, age 66 of Ridge- Reckless Endangerment by DFC. Shelko# 326. CASE# 253-21

01/08/21- Anton Sylvester Miller, age 40 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Edwards# 335. CASE# 80654-20

01/09/21- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 27 of Piney Point- Trespass-Private Property by DFC. Edwards# 335. CASE# 74828-20

01/09/21- Jordan Malik Rodriguez, age 20 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 61221-20



01/09/21- Caleb Wayne Furlow, age 22 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Jerew# 372. CASE# 77043-21

01/10/21- Samantha Rose Vasquez, age 28 of Callaway- Trespass-Private Property by Dep. Palmer# 373. CASE# 71057-20

01/10/21- Nigeria Nacol Coates, age 20 of Lexington Park- two counts of Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 76426-20

01/10/21- Brittney Nichole Carter, age 19 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Pesante# 153. CASE# 80531-20

01/11/21- William Shawn Carter, age 47 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Allebach# 392. CASE# 78488-20

01/11/21- David Matthew Dunn, age 19 of Leonardtown- Sex Offense 4th Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Det. Nauman#301. CASE# 41987-20

01/12/21- Ricky Lynn Poston, age 32 of Valley Lee- Theft by DFC. Budd# 325. CASE# 69903-20

01/13/21- Anthony Vincent Giachetti, age 36 of Lexington Park- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. Hill# 361. CASE# 73949-20

01/14/21- Brian Keith Johns, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Haas# 367. CASE# 69548-20

01/15/21- Wayne Joseph Brooks, age 28 of no fixed address- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. O’Connor# 138. CASE# 1144-21

01/16/21- Rebecca Lynn Bowen, age 39 of no fixed address- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350. CASE# 981-21

01/16/21- Paul Scott Schellhase, age 60 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Schell# 359. CASE# 73174-20

01/16/21- Tammy Lynn Heiston, age 57 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 68019-20

01/18/21- Michael Patrick Healy, age 54 of California- Failure to Stop/Return/Remain and Furnish ID by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 77690-20

01/18/21- John Sherman Greenwell, age 41 of no fixed address- Theft by Det. Schultz# 258. CASE# 80425-20

01/18/21- Brian Kayshaun Hopewell, age 24 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 58187-20

01/19/21- Wayne Carroll Key, age 41 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 67201-20

01/20/21- Sydnei Lei Fluharty, age 20 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Schell# 359. CASE# 75816-20

01/20/21- John Irvin Eberwein, age 51 of Upper Marlboro- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Wilson# 370. CASE# 3106-21

01/21/21- Amber Renay Mason, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 79022-20

01/21/21- Vincent Tyrone Chapman Jr., age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 76530-20

01/21/21- Vincent Tyrone Chapman Sr., age 44 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 76530-20

01/21/21- Thomas Oakley Burch, age 30 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. D. Smith# 297. CASE# 272-21

01/22/21- Manuel Antonio Hernandez, age 24 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Roszell# 296. CASE# 76044-20

01/23/21- Isha Riggleman, age 46 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Hill# 361. CASE# 64397-20

01/24/21- William Lamont Barnes, age 38 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 76036-20



01/24/21- Hyojin Chi Kim, age 39 of California- two counts of Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Jerew# 372. CASE# 80021-20

01/27/21- Noah Ree Varnell, age 21 of California- Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 3689-21

01/28/21- Leoni Marie Villanueva, age 31 of Leonardtown- Theft and Electric Co./Tamper with Meter by Dep. Palmer# 373. CASE# 76487-20

01/28/21- Erin Neveal Stokes, age 29 of Lexington Park- Theft, Theft Scheme, and Credit Card/Steal Another’s by Cpl. Pesante# 153. CASE# 49646-20

01/28/21- Isiac Lynell Prosise, age 48 of Lexington Park- Reckless Endangerment by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 08-21

01/28/21- Erica Dynice Gaines, age 46 of Lexington Park- two counts of Reckless Endangerment by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 08-21

01/29/21- Jeydy NMN Arzola, age 27 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Glenn# 387. CASE# 79003-20

01/30/21- Michelle Lucille Stewart, age 40 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 5151-21

