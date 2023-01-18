UPDATE: Piney Point Man Sentenced to 1-Year and 1 Day for Felony Charges for Actions During Capitol Breach

A Maryland man was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison for a felony charge related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

John D. Andries, 37, of Piney Point, Maryland, pleaded guilty on August 23, 2022, in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered $2,000 restitution and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Andries illegally entered the Capitol Building through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:15 p.m., just two minutes after rioters’ initial breach at that location.

Once inside, he proceeded to the Crypt and was among rioters who attempted to push past U.S. Capitol Police officers. Eventually he and others were able to surge forward past the officers and further into the building.

Andries then went up the stairs to the second floor. He crossed through Statuary Hall and made his way to the halls outside the House of Representatives Chamber.

There, he filmed himself and talked to the camera, making statements such as “Think they’re scared yet,” and “I think the police have gotten the message, we ain’t back’n down.” He eventually left the Speaker’s Lobby area and exited the Capitol. He filmed himself again on the portico outside the building, stating that, “I think we’re on the right side of history.”

Andries remained on the grounds, and at approximately 4:25 p.m., pushed against officers trying to disperse the crowd. He sat on a ledge and refused to move, leading officers to physically drag him away from the Capitol Building.

Andries was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.



On Friday, February 25, 2022, at approximately 11:35 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown for a reported threats call.

Police arrived at the scene and were speaking with the caller, when an adult male, later identified as John Daniel Andries, 35, of Piney Point, was removed from the establishment by security.

The deputies advised Andries that he would not be able to re-enter the establishment and would have to leave, Andries then attempted to open the door back up and repeatedly stated that he wanted to go back inside and was pulling on the door handle. Police then told Andries that he would be able to leave on his own or he would be coming with them, Andries then poked Sgt. Fleenor in the chest, and was placed in handcuffs. Andries then refused to allow police to take him to their patrol vehicle, and sat down on the ground, forcing them to drag him to the patrol vehicle, once at the patrol vehicle, Andries refused to sit in the vehicle and repeatedly kicked Sgt. Fleenor as they attempted to place his legs inside the vehicle.

Andries was charged with disorderly conduct, assault second degree on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

2/15/2021: According to court documents, Jamshid Ochilov, a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assigned to the FBI Washington Field Office arrested a St. Mary’s County man for his involvement in the Capitol Siege and Riot on January 6, 2021.

John Daniel Andries, 35, of Piney Point, was charged with the following:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct at the Grounds and in a Capitol Building

Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Parading, Demonstrating, and Picketing in a Capitol Building

Andries was released on his own recognizance.

On January 17, 2021, the FBI received an online tip from a tipster (hereinafter “Witness1” or “W-1”) who stated that he/she was watching the news during the Capitol insurrection and recognized a suspect but “wasn’t sure it was him.” He/she had heard that the suspect was at the Capitol, however.

An FBI agent contacted W-1 that same day by telephone. During the interview, W-1 stated that he/she was watching television and recognized JOHN DANIEL ANDRIES in a crowd of people at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. W-1 said that he/she last saw ANDRIES about two years ago and knew him through a mutual friend. W-1 provided the FBI agent with ANDRIES’s address and telephone number, which your Affiant confirmed are registered to ANDRIES. W-1 stated that ANDRIES served in the military, which your Affiant later confirmed. He/she also stated that ANDRIES has multiple arrests for DUI, which your Affiant also confirmed.

W-1 provided a link to a YouTube video from @BGOnTheScene and identified ANDRIES at the 13:19 minute mark.1 A screenshot from the video at that approximate time is below:

ANDRIES appears to have long light brown hair and a full beard and is wearing a khaki-color jacket, black shirt or sweatshirt, and backpack.

W-1 also provided a screenshot to the FBI that W-1 captured from the YouTube video and identified ANDRIES as in the front left-hand corner. The screenshot is below:

An FBI agent conducted surveillance of ANDRIES on January 21, 2021. He saw ANDRIES outside carrying a jacket that appeared to resemble the khaki-colored jacket that ANDRIES wore inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. The FBI agent recognized ANDRIES from the photographs and videos from the U.S. Capitol building.

On January 25, 2021, another FBI agent interviewed a Deputy Sheriff with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (hereinafter “Witness-2” or “W-2”). W-2 stated that he/she responded to ANDRIES’s house on January 11, 2021, in response to an unrelated police report. When W-2 arrived, ANDRIES was home and W-2 interviewed ANDRIES. The FBI agent showed W-2 the screenshots above and below from inside the U.S. Capitol building. W-2 looked at the screenshots and identified ANDRIES, stating, “It looks like him.” W-2 remembered that ANDRIES had distinct shaggy hair and a beard.

While viewing the @BGOnTheScene YouTube video provided by W-1, your Affiant recognized ANDRIES in several other video clips both inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building with other rioters. At the beginning of the video (at approximately 10:21), ANDRIES can be seen on the steps outside of the U.S. Capitol Building with a large crowd. The crowd is attempting to break down the metal barriers to the building, as police officers try to hold them back.

Approximately 30 seconds later, the crowd breaks through the barriers and heads toward the Capitol building. ANDRIES can be seen walking up the stairs to the building (at approximately 10:53). Eventually, the crowd enters the building and ANDRIES can be seen inside the building with the other rioters (at 13:19). Your Affiant also reviewed video surveillance footage from U.S. Capitol Police (“the USCP video”). The USCP video footage shows ANDRIES enter the U.S. Capitol building through a broken window.

As seen in the @BGOnTheScene video, once he was inside the building, ANDRIES appears to be part of a crowd that is attempting to push past U.S. Capitol Police officers. At one point, ANDRIES turns to the crowd and waves his arms in a back-and-forth motion.

Your affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that JOHN DANIEL ANDRIES violated 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempt or conspire to do so.

For purposes of Section 1752 of Title 18, a “restricted building” includes a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service, including the Vice President, is or will be temporarily visiting; or any building or grounds so restricted in conjunction with an event designated as a special event of national significance.

Your affiant submits there is also probable cause to believe that JOHN DANIEL ANDRIES violated 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(D), (E), (G), which makes it a crime to willfully and knowingly (D) utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; (E) obstruct, or impede passage through or within, the Grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings; and (G) parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

