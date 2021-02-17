No Injuries Reported and One Cat Saved After Two Residences Damaged by Fire in Hollywood

On Monday, February 15, 2021, at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Solomons and NAS Patuxent River responded to 43625 St. Johns Road and Whispering Hickory Lane in Hollywood, for the reported trailer on fire next to another residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single wide mobile trailer fully engulfed in flames to the rear of a two-story residence, with the trailer fire threatening the residence.

58 firefighters from Solomons, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and NAS Patuxent River responded and deployed four attack lines and controlled the fire in approximately one hour.

The original fire started in a portable home on the exterior of the residence, the tenant of the trailer reported he saw smoke coming from a window AC unit. When he opened the residence door, the entire trailer was filled with smoke and he could not enter the residence. The fire spread to the nearby residence and caused significant damage to both structures.

Investigation determined the fire started in the living room area of the trailer, and the cause is currently under investigation.

Firefighters saved one cat from the residence.

The owner is identified as Rory Thompson, with the damaged to structure and content estimated at $35,000.00

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and SMECO responded to the scene to assist firefighters. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Some photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department



