AUDIO: Two Firefighters and One Home Occupant Injured After House Fire in Bushwood, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Monday, February 15, 2021, at approximately 7:10 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Valley Lee and Bay District responded to 37240 Gibson Road in Bushwood, for the reported chimney fire that was possibly spreading to the attic.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with fire showing from all four sides.

13 firefighters from Seventh District arrived on the scene within 4 minutes after the dispatch and immediately made an aggressive interior attack.

As firefighters entered the structure, they reported a partial collapse at the front door on the first floor with incident command reporting fire showing from all four sides along with fire through the roof.

A short time after crews made entry, firefighters encountered multiple attack line failures and two firefighters were reportedly injured, one was pulled out from the residence by other personnel.

Due to the amount of fire and hose line failures, evacuation tones were sounded and all personnel were ordered to exit the structure.

Two firefighters and a 73 year-old female were transported to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District, Hollywood, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

