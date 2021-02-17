AUDIO: Two Firefighters and One Home Occupant Injured After House Fire in Bushwood

On February 15, 2021, at 7:11 p.m., firefighters in St. Mary’s County responded to 37240 Gibson Road in Bushwood, for the reported chimney fire that was believed to have spread into the attic.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family dwelling with fire showing from all four sides.

70 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at 400,000.00

Investigation determined the fire started in the ceiling space and caused by the chimney. The resident discovered the fire and escaped the residence without injury.

The owner, identified as Joyce Donaldson, was transported to an area hospital due to a medical emergency. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and have since been treated and released from an area hospital.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. Two Seventh District Apparatus staffed with 13 firefighters arrived on the scene within 4 minutes after the dispatch. Volunteer with them by clicking here!



