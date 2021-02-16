Firefighters Perform Confined Space Rescue in Callaway to Save Dog That Fell Into Well

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the animal rescue.

Crews from Valley Lee arrived on the scene to find a large dog approximately 20 feet down an open well, and requested Bay District’s Rescue Squad 3 for their confined space equipment.

Firefighters from Bay District responded and with the assistance from Valley Lee and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services, First Responders setup a Arizona Vortex artificial high directional system along with a AZTEK ProSeries System to repel into the well.

The dog was rescued approximately one hour and 40 minutes after falling into the well. The owner stated they were running in the field when the dog fell into the hole.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Control, St. Mary’s County Emergency Services, Bay District, and Valley Lee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department responded and operated on the scene for one hour and 20 minutes.

It is unknown if the dog suffered any injuries, the owners took custody and transported the animal to a vet.

No injuries to First Responders were reported.

