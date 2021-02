Can you identify this person? Officers would like to speak to him in reference to a theft which took place in November, 2020, at the Home Depot in Waldorf.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact PFC Chambers at 301-932-2222 or by email at chambersb@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact the Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect.