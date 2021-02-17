UDPATE: No Injuries Reported After Plane Crash in Charles County, FAA and Maryland State Police Investigating

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 9:47 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 6298 Bumpy Oak Road near the Rail Trails, for the reported airplane crash

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small Cessna 150 aircraft in the wooded area with both occupants out of the plane that were conscious and alert and reporting no injuries.

Firefighters stopped a fuel leak to the plane once power was secured to the aircraft. The FAA and Maryland State Police are investigating.

The two occupants signed care refusal forms on the scene, and no injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

