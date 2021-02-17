First Responder Urges Motorist to Watch for School Buses as Students Return to School

As part of its Safe Return to School Plan, St. Mary’s County Public Schools are welcoming back some students on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises motorists to be mindful of school buses on the roads and students at bus stops.

Students returning to schools this week are in the Head Start program, prekindergarten, kindergarten and grades 1, 6, 9 and 12.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, students in all remaining grades are scheduled to return to in-person classes under the hybrid learning plan.

Drivers are reminded to stop for school vehicles.If a vehicle has stopped on a roadway and is operating the alternately flashing red lights, the driver of any vehicle following or approaching the school vehicle shall:-Stop at least 20 feet from the rear of the school vehicle, if approaching the school vehicle from its rear; or-At least 20 feet from the front of the school vehicle, if approaching the school vehicle from its front.

The driver of any vehicle following or approaching the school vehicle may not proceed until the school vehicle resumes motion or the alternately flashing red lights are deactivated. This does not apply to the driver of a vehicle on a physically divided highway.

“Drivers who run past a stopped school bus with its stop sign or red lights activated face a fine of $570 or three points on a driver’s license.

