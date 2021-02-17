No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Hughesville, Police Investigating

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 5:00 am, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Carrico Mill Road and Oaks Road in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway that had rolled over and landed upright with no occupants in the vehicle or in the area.

Firefighters utilized thermal imagers to check the surrounding area for any possible ejected occupants and were unable to locate anyone.

All units returned to service and the scene was turned over to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, who are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.


