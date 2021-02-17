St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission Advises of Water Main Break in Lexington Park

A water main break requiring immediate repairs will require turning off water service resulting in a temporary interruption of water supply from 12:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m.

The expected time to repair the break is approximately 6 hours to complete.

The areas affected include these communities & locations:

Bay Ridge

Cecil’s Mill

Elizabeth Hills

Hills Trailer Park

Great Mills High School

Fairlead Academy.

Along with all residential and commercial building in this area connected to the MetCom system will be affected by this outage.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373.5305