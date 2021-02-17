St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating One Shot at A&E Motel in Lexington Park

February 17, 2021

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 3:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the A & E Motel located at 21646 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A helicopter was requested for the victim, and emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood, where MSP Aviation Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives collected multiple pieces of evidence and shell casings from one motel room and the surrounding area.

The suspects were described as two male suspects in all dark clothing and masks that fled in a dark colored sedan onto Great Mills Road and then towards Three Notch Road.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


