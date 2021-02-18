UPDATE: Woman Found Safe and Unharmed – Charles County Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman Who Has Dementia

UPDATE: Police report Rood has been found in Glen Burnie safe and unharmed.

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Sharon Deloris Rood, 81, of Waldorf, who was reported missing by a family member with whom she resides.

According to the reporting person, Ms. Rood left her home on February 17 at about 4:00 p.m. with her son but has not returned. Family members are concerned for her safety and well-being as she is in need of daily medication. Ms. Rood also has dementia and may not be aware of her surroundings. Family members have been able to track her to areas in Pennsylvania, Oxon Hill, and Washington, D.C.

She is likely traveling in a 2014 white Toyota Camry with damage to the right front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Officer C. Irwin at (301) 932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

