One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Serious Collision in Prince Frederick

On Friday, February 19, 2021 at approximately 5:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 and Sixes Road in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle into a guardrail and on its side with the operator trapped.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Huntingtown extricated one patient in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

