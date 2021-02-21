VIDEO: Five Displaced After House Fire in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, at approximately 2:28 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee responded to 46823 Flower Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported house fire with one animal trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an end of the row two-story townhouse with smoke and fire showing from the first floor.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River made entry and extinguished the fire on the first while crews completed a primary and secondary search and checked for extensions. The searches of the first and second floor yielded negative results.

The fire was placed under control in approximately 15 minutes.

Incident command advised the fire was accidental and had no need for fire investigators. The American Red Cross was requested for three adults, two children and one dog.

No injuries were reported.

