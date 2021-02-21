Timothy Allen Ridgell, 63

Timothy Allen Ridgell – the Man, the Myth, the Legend – of St. Inigoes, MD crossed the veil while among the mountains of West Virginia on February 14, 2021.

Timmy, as he was known by many, was a lifelong resident of St Mary’s County. He was born at Quantico Naval Hospital to John Allen and Anna Mae “Hoppy” (Langley) Ridgell on August 15th in the year 1957. He – with a free spirit, contagious personality, and warm hospitality – lived his 63 years.

At the age of 23, he captured the eye of Bonnie Woodburn. They were married at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on February 16, 1980. They have 2 children: Ashleigh (Ridgell) Andrews with her husband, Jordan, and John C. Ridgell with his wife, Crystal, all of whom reside on ‘The Compound’ in St. Inigoes, MD. Personal happiness was an iconic trait of Timmy, and nothing brought more joy to him than spending time with his 5 grandchildren: Wyatt Allen Andrews, Colton James Andrews, Heidi Marie Ridgell, Hazel Mae Ridgell, and Josie Marie Andrews were the center of Pop Pop’s life. For each birthday, Pop Pop’s tradition was gathering all the grandkids at the Donut Connection for unlimited donuts and scratch offs.

Growing up, Timmy shared his companionship with his brother, Philip “Heavy’” Ridgell (Brenda), who now reside in St. Inigoes, and sister, Sarah Lynne Ridgell, now residing in Great Mills, MD. As a child, he had a strong relationship with his mother and learned the art of hard work and entrepreneurship from delivering fresh harvested crabmeat and oysters to local restaurants for Copsey Seafood. Up until 1992, he continued the farming operations on the family homeplace. That year, he harnessed his love for the road and seafood by starting A & J Transport Trucking Company. For 10 years, Timmy, aka the “Mason Jar”, in a well-maintained Peterbilt tractor, brought seafood around the states. In 2002, the Ridgells opened Chesapeake Trophy on Great Mills Road.

Timmy had a love for life and a large depository of friends and acquaintances from all facets of his life. At the age of 16, Timmy joined the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. He was a dedicated member and current Secretary of the Department. He was active on many committees associated with the Volunteer Fire Department, including Past-President. He was a member of the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association. He was instrumental and took great pride in the Ridge Firemen’s Carnival. Not a carnival goer attended without knowing Timmy! Additionally, he was well known by many due to his involvement in the Maryland State Firemen’s Convention in Ocean City. He had a special role in awards for the convention and was known for strategic parking of the trailer for the “Krailer Krew.”

Maintaining an active social life was a vital part of Timmy’s life. He was often found at the Hideaway Bar, Monk’s Inn, and Friendly Tavern. The words “Hey Partner” and “Just Have a Snort” echoed among friends. He was active in many local billiard leagues. Whether men’s or mixed, 8 or 9 ball, Timmy was the nucleus of the fun. He even opened a side business maintaining and felting tables. Timmy was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his friends to golf on many different courses. He was part of the annual outing to Myrtle Beach to battle for “The Cup.” He was proud of his Southern Maryland home and was a constant fixture at the Oyster Festival, St. Mary’s County Fair, and was a candidate for County Commissioner in 2018.

Timmy had an inborn quest for adventure. Many recall the memories of his Winnebago. Wally the Winnebago had no boundaries and went on adventures with no plans in place, often spending the night with family in a Walmart parking lot. Timmy loved his dogs and they always became important travelling companions. His sitting time was often spent in his favorite chair with the westerns. He was quite the spoiler as he narrated them as they played. The center of family time was his home in West Virginia – a place for him to gather with family and friends. All who visited the house felt at home and looked forward to returning for hunting, riding side-by-sides, golf, trips to get ice cream, or just exploring the beauty of the mountains. Everyone was special among the hills and beckoned to return to a place that Timmy loved so dearly.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude for all of the calls and messages of support during this most trying time. Timmy was a dedicated community member and friend to many. He was loved by all, and those who knew him called him friend.

Friends will be received at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with Firemen’s Prayers beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Allen Raley, Bradley Cooper, Leroy Owens, Billy Bodnar, Danny Langley, Julian Schwab, Bill Mattingly, and Steve Facini. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Ridgell, Ralph Ridgell, Barry Mattingly, Jimmy Fairfax, John ‘Bubba’ Chapman, and the members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520 Ridge, MD 20680.

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD.