VIDEO: Suspected Impaired Driver Sends Two to Trauma Center After Three Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with two of the vehicles off the roadway.

Firefighters advised two adults and one child were located in the SUV. One occupant was a pregnant woman who reportedly had head injuries.

Ambulance 797 from Hollywood, and Ambulance 198C transported the three occupants of the SUV to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported one patient to an area trauma center, with Ambulance 198C transporting the second patient by ground to the same area trauma center. It is unknown if the child was flown out or transported with the parents.

The single occupant/operator of the Chevrolet pickup truck signed care refusal forms on the scene.

When First Responders opened the drivers door of the white Ford F-150 pickup truck, multiple empty alcoholic beverage containers fell out of the truck, and more than 10 alcoholic beverage containers were observed in plain sight of the trucks passenger compartment.

The operator of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

