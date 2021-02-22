Detectives Investigating Triple Shooting in Capitol Heights That Leaves Two Dead

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a double fatal shooting Friday night in Capitol Heights.

The names of the two decedents, both adult males, will be released once they are identified and their families are notified. A third adult male was also shot. He remains hospitalized. Preliminarily, his injuries do not appear life-threatening.

On Friday, February 19, 2021, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Capitol Street and Yacht Place for a reported vehicle collision.

The officers discovered the two decedents inside of a car with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The third male who was shot was located outside of the car and was transported for treatment.

Investigators have identified all of the individuals involved in this incident and are actively examining evidence and conducting interviews to determine the circumstances that led to the shootings.

Detectives do not believe this was a random incident. Detectives are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0007931.