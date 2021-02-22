Head-on Collision Leaves Two Trapped in Hughesville, Both Patients Flown to Area Trauma Center

February 22, 2021

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 12:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Herbert Road in Hughesville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one patient in each vehicle trapped.

Firefighters performed, and completed extrication on both vehicles in approximately 20 minutes.

Both patients were transported to SMECO located at 15065 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville, where Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 landed, and transported the patients to an area trauma center.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and EMS Department.




