Detectives in Charles County Conducting Death Investigation

February 22, 2021

On February 21, 2021, at 10:46 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 3300 block of Plaza Way in Waldorf for the report of an unconscious person in a small body of water.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased; there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Anyone with additional information should contact Det. J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501.

The investigation is ongoing.

