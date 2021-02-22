Tonya Evette Blake (Clarke) was born July 1, 1970 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Brenda E. Williams and Jerome Clarke Sr. She attended St. Mary’s County Public schools and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1988. Tonya was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park, Maryland.

At the time of her untimely death, she was employed with Resource Management Concepts at NSF Indian Head Naval Base. Throughout her career she received numerous awards and accolades. Tonya was also a licensed insurance broker with Aflac.

Tonya was known through her community as “the life of the party”. Her exuberant and larger than life personality made her more than memorable. She enjoyed shopping, watching movies, and spending time with her large host of family and friends.

Tonya leaves to cherish fond memories her children, Janae Blake, Jamarea Allen and Dennis Allen Jr. She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Elizabeth Blackistone, Jennifer Brown (Eli), Renee Shelton, Claudia Barnett, Lionel Williams, Bridgette Hughes (Bennie), Kevin Williams (Arlene), Edward Eldridge and godmother, Sylvia Rice-Thomas. She is also survived by her godchildren, Destinee and Marlee Mills, Serenity and Sincere Wade, and Jayceon Johnson. She leaves behind her cousins, Tiye Ray-Drewrey, Wayne Mills Jr., Jenifer and Jonathan Brown, Warren Marshall III, Daniel Shelton Jr., Danyelle Barnett, Travis and Tramaine Hughes, Ashley, Brandon, Alisa and Kaylyn Williams, Beverly Bolt-King, Sharon Mason, Wayne Mills Sr., Latoyia Short, Marissa Maddoxx, and Phil Gough. She also leaves behind special family friend, Sylvester Phillips (Theo Phillips) and his children, Shyleen Jones, Erica Phillips and Maudette Olukotun; longtime friends, Chris Woodland (Travis) and Louise Briscoe, as well as a host of close family and friends.

Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Williams; grandmother, Agnes Blackistone; grandfather, Wilson (“W”) Woodrow Williams; brother, Kevin T. Williams; Aunt Elizabeth “Sister” Bryan; Uncles John Eldridge; cousin, Rontell Bryan and special family friend, Joseph Berry.

Family will receive guests for a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Ln, Lexington Park, MD.