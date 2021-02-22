Betty Jean Jennings “Mickey”

Betty Jean Jennings, lovingly known as “Mickey”, was born March 3, 1944 in Charles County, Maryland to Raymond and Madeline Young. Growing up in Frederick, Maryland, Mickey was a pretty girl but shy and quiet. Being the second oldest of nine children, she would help her mom with the other children and always seen carrying a child on her hip. That is likely where her love of children grew and continued when she had her own and grandchildren, which she always doted on. Mickey received her formal education through Frederick County Public Schools, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1962, where she excelled in Home Economics.

Shortly after graduating high school, Mickey moved to Washington, DC. In 1964 she married Herbert Faulkner and became the dedicated mother to two children, Herbert (Darnell) and Sherelle.

Mickey used her love of cooking to launch her career in 1967 as a food service assistant for the District of Columbia Public Schools. In 1978, Mickey became a Manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS), later becoming a recognized manager for multiple schools in the southern area of PGCPS. She truly loved her work and rose to Food Service Supervisor, overseeing several schools before retiring in 2011 after over 30 years of service.

Mickey later remarried on July 20, 1978, to Henry E. Jennings, who she shared 32 years of marriage while building their life together in Temple Hills, Maryland. They became dedicated members of Fellowship Baptist Church in Capital Heights, Maryland. She served as Deaconess and Chair of both the Building Fund and Food Service Committees. You would always find Betty enthusiastically planning menus and cooking for church events and family functions.

Mickey was always easy going until she gave you one of her special looks (you knew the look and knew what it meant). Once she got to know you, you had a friend for life. With all her wisdom, you felt like Mickey had an honorary Ph.D. in Culinary Arts, Medicine, Psychiatry, Finance, English, Child Development, and Humanities. Her talents and love had no limits. Continue your conversations with Mickey; she’s still listening to every word.

Betty departed this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Suitland, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her father (Raymond Young, Sr.), her mother (Madeline Scott Young), beloved husband (Henry Jennings), beloved sisters (Mary Dawson and Barbara Biscoe), and beloved brothers (Raymond Young, Jr., Steven Young, and James Young).

Betty leaves to cherish her loving memory, son Herbert (Darnell) Faulkner (Camilla), daughter Sherelle Faulkner, granddaughter Jade Smith, grandson Xavier Faulkner, two sisters Joyce Bryant (Raymond) and JoAnne Snowden (Calvin), a brother Donald Young (Barbara), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loving relatives, and friends.

ENJOY YOUR WALK AROUND HEAVEN… WE LOVE YOU!

Family and Friends will unite on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:00am until time of service at 10:00am at the Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD.

Celebration of Life for Betty Jean Jennings https://youtu.be/CFnQO1vis4I