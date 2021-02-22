Elizabeth Delores Harris, 90

Elizabeth Delores Harris, passed away peacefully at age 90 on February 13, 2021. Elizabeth was born on March 18, 1930, in Hillsville, Maryland. She was educated in the St. Mary’s County School system and graduated from Banneker High School. She married William Harris in 1970 and was married to William until his death in 1983.

She was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1971 and was a faithful servant of Jehovah and a pioneer for the rest of her life. Elizabeth dedicated her life to Jehovah in 1971 and her faith remained strong. She was a faithful witness and pioneer until her passing.

She worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and retired from the Postal Service in 1971. After her retirement she worked as a caregiver and companion to the elderly and disabled.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, William Edward Harris; her daughter, Millicent Thurmon; her parents, William Leo Price and Mary Alberta Price (Holt); sister, Mary Lee Greenfield; brothers, James Spaulding Price, Joseph Ervin Price, Albert Matthew Price; and former spouse, John “Snack” Berry (father of her daughter Millicent).

Elizabeth is survived by her grandchildren, Cynthia Thurmon and Kimberly (Thurmon) Ali (husband Jameel); her great-grandchildren, Jameel and Amirah Ali; her siblings, Anna King and Agnes Price; nieces and nephews that were like children to her, Deborah Baker, Gloria King-Smith, Marilyn King, Michael King, Palmer King, Kenneth Burke King, David King, Calvin King, Timothy King and numerous other nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Steven Thurmon; sister-in-law, Inez Price; cousins, Ann Butler, Evelyn Harris, Faye Harris, Florence Holt; good friends, Sylvia London, Joseph Washington, Mr. George Carroll, and the loving Brothers and Sisters of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She holds dear to her heart her brothers and sisters of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Martin and Lee Jones and family, Ruth and Thomas Fenwick, Ardellia Williams, Marva Jean Dyson, Evelyn Dyson, Michael Middleton, Carlton and Carolyn Dyson, Arthur and Martha Hackett, Franny and Dave Phifer, Phil Butler, Mary Gravett, Marla Chase, Renee Grubbs, Pamela Roman and Rose Keen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Briscoe Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Viewing is open to all starting at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A private service for immediate family only will start at 11:00 a.m., and it will be live streamed through Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home. Interment at Charles Memorial Gardens for immediate family only.

In lieu of sending flowers, Elizabeth requested that monetary donations be made in her name to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 20770 Seth Court, Callaway, Maryland 20620.

Zoom Meeting :

82196847593

Password:

670008