Viola J. Caldwell “Chippy”

On Monday, February 8, 2021, Viola J. Caldwell affectionately known as “Chippy” by her family and close friends peacefully departed this earthly life at her residence in Waldorf, MD surrounded by her loving children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shepherd and Elouise “”Nancy”” Jenkins and siblings, Rufus Jenkins, Sr., Ernest D. Jenkins, Emma Jenkins Anderson, Bertha Mae Jenkins and Shepherd Jenkins, Jr.

Mrs. Caldwell leaves to cherish her memories two loving and devoted children, Angela Vanessa Caldwell (John Matthews) of Waldorf, MD and Bennie Lamarr Caldwell, (Dawn) of Alexandria, VA; one grandson Bennie Lamarr Caldwell, Jr.; siblings Phoebe Ann Jenkins of Summerville, SC, Florence Waring of Summerville, SC, Donald Jenkins (Annie Pearl) of Charlotte, NC, Daniel Jenkins of Summerville, SC, Dorothy Brown (Paul) of Summerville, SC, Robert N. Jenkins (Margaret) of Travelers Rest, SC, Robert S. Jenkins (Linda) of Charlotte, NC, Sandra J. Capers (Rev. Curtis) of Summerville, SC; and godson, Myron Shepherd Jenkins of Fairfax, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A., 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601, followed by a private Celebration of Life service. Service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/WUYomx8KtGA.

Interment will follow at Bethel AME Church, McClellanville, SC. Out of state arrangements are entrusted to W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., Awendaw, SC. https://www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com/ – 843-881-4920

In remembrance of Viola J. Caldwell’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the following scholarship funds:

Nu Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with the Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, P.O. Box 975, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Voorhees College – DMV Chapter, c/o Joyce Gaillard, 5228 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD 21229

